Phoenix school district requires face mask despite ban by Arizona governor As schools reopen their doors across the country, one school district in Phoenix, Arizona, is enforcing mask-wearing despite the state's ban on mask mandates. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law prohibiting mask mandates in schools, which is set to go into effect on September 29. Chad E. Gestson, Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent joins CBSN to discuss how schools in the area are keeping students safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.