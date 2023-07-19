Watch CBS News

Phoenix hits 20th straight day of 110-degree heat

Temperatures remain dangerously high in Phoenix. The nation's fifth-largest city has set a record by hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more for the 20th day in a row. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Arizona.
