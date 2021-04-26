Live

Philly residents sour about soda tax

Philadelphia has became the largest city to impose a tax on sugary drinks. Many consumers are not liking the price hike, 1.5 cents per ounce, which adds almost $2 to a one-gallon container. Jericka Duncan has more.
