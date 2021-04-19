Live

Watch CBSN Live

Philando Castile's girlfriend on Dallas tragedy

Philando Castile died Wednesday during a traffic stop in Minnesota. Castile's girlfriend caught his death on video and spoke with Anna Werner about the disbelief she felt while watching the events unfold in Dallas.
