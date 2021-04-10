Live

Watch CBSN Live

Philadelphia police join anti-Tarantino boycott

Philadelphia's police union is the latest after the LAPD and NYPD to boycott director Quentin Tarantino for controversial remarks made at an anti-police violence rally. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.