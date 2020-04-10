Philadelphia black communities hit hard by coronavirus pandemic Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley shared new data Thursday that said African Americans are the most at-risk for COVID-19 as the city raised alarm bells over its mounting virus cases. The White House said the city could be a new pandemic hot spot, and city leaders are working to flatten the curve disproportionately affecting minority neighborhoods. Errol Barnett speaks to city and community leaders about the disturbing trend and how they are looking to overcome it.