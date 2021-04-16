Live

Phil Scheffler of "60 Minutes" dies at 85

CBS News is mourning the loss of a pioneering journalist, Phil Scheffler. He passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday. He was the executive editor of "60 Minutes" for a quarter century. Charlie Rose reports
