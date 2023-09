Phil Mickelson opens up about gambling addiction Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson opened up about his gambling addiction Monday, writing in a lengthy social media post that he will not partake in any gambling this football season. This comes after gambler Billy Walters claimed in his recent book that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in bets over the last three decades. Michelle L. Malkin, an assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at East Carolina University, joined CBS News to discuss gambling addictions.