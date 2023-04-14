Watch CBS News

"Phantom of the Opera" ending Broadway run

The "Phantom of the Opera" is ending its historic run on Broadway after 35 years. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michael George are joined by actor and singer Howard McGillin, who played the show's starring role for 10 years.
