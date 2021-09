Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine trial data to FDA for children aged 5-11 Pfizer and BioNTech announced they have submitted results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from their coronavirus vaccine trial on children aged 5 to 11. According to a statement, the results showed a "favorable safety profile." Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss.