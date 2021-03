Pfizer study finds COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective, safe for kids 12 to 15 In a study of more than 2,200 kids between 12 and 15 years old, Pfizer found that its COVID-19 vaccine is fully effective and safe. Dr. Susannah Hills spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what this study means for school reopenings and herd immunity in the U.S.