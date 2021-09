Pfizer says its lower dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to11 Pfizer says that it "hit the sweet spot" with its coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports that the company will be applying for emergency use authorization by the end of the month. Then, Dr. Shikha Jain joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss more of today's coronavirus headlines.