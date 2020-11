Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine trials are 90% effective Drugmaker Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine trials are 90% effective. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announces new COVID-19 plans for the country as the U.S. surpasses 10 million confirmed cases. Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest news about the pandemic.