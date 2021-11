Pfizer requests authorization for its antiviral COVID pill as cases rise across U.S. Pfizer is requesting FDA authorization of its antiviral COVID-19 pill. The company's study found it is nearly 90% effective in cutting hospitalizations and deaths from the virus. Meanwhile, at least 20 states are experiencing upticks in infections. Infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan Dr. Payal Patel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest pandemic news.