Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could soon be used in adolescents aged 12-15 The Food and Drug Administration could approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 as early as next week. Dr. Julie Morita, a pediatrician and the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on how this could impact herd immunity.