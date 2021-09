When will Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine be available for children? The Wall Street Journal reports it may be November before the the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children aged 5 though 11. Meanwhile, as states impose vaccine mandates for health care workers, some employees are resisting. Dr. Toni Gross, chief of the emergency department at Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss the latest COVID-19 news.