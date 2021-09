Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children 5 to 11 years old Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in children ages 5 to 11 years old. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi spoke with one family who was part of the trials, then Dr. Ron Elfenbein joins CBSN to talk more about the research and when the vaccine could be available for younger age groups.