Pfizer seeks authorization for its COVID-19 antiviral pill and booster shot expansion The FDA and CDC could expand eligibility of the Pfizer booster shot as early as this week. The drugmaker is also seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim reports, and then Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.