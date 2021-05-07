Doctor discusses Pfizer-BioNTech seeking full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech have formally begun the application process to get full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration. It would be the first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. to move past the emergency use stage. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBSN to discuss this and other developments in the fight against the pandemic.