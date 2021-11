Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Pfizer has asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 18 and older. Currently, a third dose has only been authorized for those who are 65 and older or at high risk for the virus. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports. Then, Dr. Angela Myers, director of the infectious diseases division at Children's Mercy Kansas City, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest on the pandemic.