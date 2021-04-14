Live

Watch CBSN Live

Peyton Manning officially announces retirement

James Brown, CBS News special correspondent and host of "NFL Today," discusses the 18-year career of Peyton Manning. Manning is going out on top after the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl; but his final year was marred by some controversy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.