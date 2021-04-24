Live

Petition circulates for Clinton presidency

A petition is circulating with the hopes of making Hillary Clinton the president because she won the popular vote, despite losing the Electoral College. It already has over 1 million signatures. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the details.
