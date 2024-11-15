Pete Hegseth, Trump's defense secretary pick, refutes sexual assault allegations President-elect Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, was investigated for an alleged sexual assault in October of 2017, officials in Monterey, California, have confirmed. Hegseth's lawyer said the allegation was "investigated by the Monterey Police Department and they found no evidence for it." CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more on that and Trump's selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for HHS secretary.