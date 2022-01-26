Live

Watch CBS News

Person to Person: Norah O'Donnell interviews Brené Brown

"Person to Person" with Norah O'Donnell brings viewers the most intimate type of interview — going beyond the headlines through thoughtful conversation. In this episode, O'Donnell sits down with best-selling author Brené Brown about her new book, "Atlas of the Heart," which maps out the language people use to describe emotions. The two discuss vulnerability as a strength and why the ability to identify feelings can give someone power over their emotions.
