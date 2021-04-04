Live

Performers compete for prime spots in NYC subway

More than 60 musical acts auditioned Tuesday in front a panel of judges to earn the official approval of the New York City subway system. The winning acts will be given access to the most lucrative spots in the city's subway. Jim Axelrod reports.
