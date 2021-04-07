Live

Performance anxiety: Revamping traditional annual reviews

Annual performance reviews have been a dreaded part of the corporate world for years – but recently, several companies have reformed their evaluation processes and many more are looking for alternatives to the once-a-year one-on-ones. Workplace expert Bob Rosner joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain why the performance review isn’t the best practice and what some companies are doing to establish a more efficient review process for employees.
