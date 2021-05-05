Live

Watch CBSN Live

People fleeing Hurricane Irma face gas shortages

Gas shortage in Florida is making it even harder for people trying to get out of Hurricane Irma's path. Some people are waiting an hour or more before they even reach the pumps. David Begnaud reports from Pompano Beach.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.