People age at wildly different rates, study finds

Researchers tracked nearly 1,000 38-year-olds, going back a dozen years. The subjects' "biological age" ranged from under 30 to over 60. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Toronto to discuss what this could mean for our long-term health.
