Pentagon working to remedy "don't ask, don't tell" discharges Twelve years after the repeal of the "don't ask, don't tell" policy banning openly gay people from serving in the military, the Department of Defense says it will conduct a review of records of veterans who served under the ban and were discharged "under other than honorable conditions." CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod has more on the campaign to help vets who may be eligible for benefit upgrades.