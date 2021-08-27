Live

Pentagon warns of more attack attempts in Kabul

The Pentagon is warning that more attack attempts are expected in Kabul after Thursday's suicide bombing outside of the airport. James LaPorta, a retired marine and investigative reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN with more on this.
