Pentagon to require all military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 The Pentagon is planning to require COVID-19 vaccination for all active-duty military personnel by mid-September. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Associated Press White House reporter and CBSN political contributor Zeke Miller, and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details on that, as well as the latest on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution.