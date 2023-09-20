Pentagon taking steps to restore honor to LGBTQ+ vets discharged during "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" On the 12th anniversary of the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," the Department of Defense will take steps to help restore honor to veterans who were discharged from the military for their sexual orientation. A 2022 CBS News investigation found tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ veterans who received a discriminatory discharge were restricted from accessing their due benefits. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports from New York.