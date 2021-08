Pentagon sending 3,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. embassy The Pentagon is sending 3,000 troops to Karzai International Airport in Kabul to help secure a partial evacuation of the U.S. embassy, and the State Department is warning all U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately as the Taliban gains ground. Former Deputy NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan Mark Jacobson joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.