Pentagon releases pictures of 3 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan In Afghanistan, Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, Sgt. Eric Houck and Sgt. William Bays were shot and killed by a Taliban infiltrator. On 9/11, which pulled America into Afghanistan, Baldridge was 6 years old, Bays, 13. Our troops are fighting in a cause they learned about in a history book -- a war we never saw coming and a war for which we cannot see an end.