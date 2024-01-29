Pentagon identifies U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan The Department of Defense announced Monday that Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, were the three Army reserve soldiers killed during a drone attack at a military base in Jordan Sunday. Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh briefs reporters on the attack and CBS News national security correspondent David Martin shares details from his reporting.