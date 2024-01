Pentagon identifies 3 U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan The names of the three U.S. soldiers killed after a drone attack in Jordan were released. Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24 and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, died Jan. 28. All eyes are on President Biden on what a potential military response might be.