Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz set to debate Tuesday Candidates in multiple states are facing off for debates this week, including in the key Pennsylvania Senate race. Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are meeting on the debate stage for the only time before Election Day. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from the Keystone State.