Pa. mom charged in 3-year-old son's bathtub drowning Police say Laurel Michelle Schlemmer, 40, heard "crazy voices" telling her to push her sons underwater before she sat on the boys in the bathtub, drowning her 3-year-old son and leaving his 6-year-old brother in critical condition. Schlemmer told police the children "would be better off in heaven." KDKA-TV's Ralph Iannotti reports.