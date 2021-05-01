Live

Penn. woman gets class ring back after 42 years

Peggy DiFrancesco said she removed her loose-fitting class ring at a beach in the summer of 1975 and she thought she lost it forever -- until she got a surprise message online that someone found it. Joe Holden from CBS Philly reports.
