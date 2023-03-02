Pence twice declines to say he'll support Trump if he wins GOP presidential nomination Former Vice President Mike Pence would not say whether he would support former President Donald Trump if he wins the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024, he told CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns Tuesday. While Pence still touts the Trump administration's accomplishments and says he has not reached a decision on whether he should run for president, Pence said he believes the American people "want to see us get back to the kind of civility in politics that the American people show each other every day."