Pence says he'd consider testifying before House Jan. 6 committee Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the possibility of him being asked to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. His remarks came as Rudy Giuliani appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett talk to CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates about what to expect from the testimony and ongoing investigation.