Pence makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thursday to visit U.S. troops ahead of the holidays. In remarks at Bagram Airfield, he said the service members were "the world's greatest force for good." Watch his remarks in full.
