Pence calls Trump's Jan.6 hostage rhetoric "unacceptable;" Trump rally comments under fire Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday it is "unacceptable" for Donald Trump to refer to Jan. 6 rioters as "hostages" while there are still Americans being held captive by Hamas. Trump stirred up more controversy over the weekend with comments at a campaign rally in Ohio. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on that.