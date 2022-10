MoneyWatch: Peloton lays off 500 more employees in push to "save" company Peloton is laying off 500 more employees as CEO Barry McCarthy gives the personal fitness company six months to turn itself around. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett speak with J.D. Durkin, host for TheStreet, about why Peloton is struggling despite a boom in popularity during the pandemic.