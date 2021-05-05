Live

Pelosi spoke to Trump about DACA

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talked to President Trump on the phone regarding the future of DACA and legal protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has details.
