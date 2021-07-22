Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pelosi says other Republicans have expressed interest in January 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there are other Republicans who have expressed interest in joining the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi barred two picks from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As a result, McCarthy has threatened to pull all five of his selections and conduct a separate investigation. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill. Then, Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.