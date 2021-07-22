Pelosi rejects two of five Republican appointees to Jan. 6 committee, sparking GOP outrage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied the appointments of two Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan, and Rep. Jim Banks, to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. In a thinly veiled reference to the two men's past comments on the riots, Pelosi blamed the move on a need for "integrity," leading to swift backlash among Republicans who accuse the Speaker of playing politics. Kris Van Cleave reports.