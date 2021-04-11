Live

Watch CBSN Live

Peek inside an $8.5 million dollhouse

If you think dollhouses are child's play, you haven't seen a dollhouse that's on display in New York. Michelle Miller reports on the Astolat Dollhouse Castle billed as some of the most costly real estate in an expensive city.
