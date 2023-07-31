Watch CBS News

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for his portrayals of the character Pee-wee Herman, has died at 70 years old. According to a post on Reuben's Facebook page, he had been privately battling cancer for six years.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.