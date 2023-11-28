Pediatrician and puberty expert on how puberty has changed and how to talk to kids about it Pediatrician Cara Natterson and puberty expert Vanessa Kroll Bennett join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their book "This Is So Awkward: Modern Puberty Explained." They explain how puberty has evolved over the last few decades and the modern challenges today's tweens and teens face. In the book, Natterson and Kroll Bennett offer scientific explanations and provide advice on talking to kids about these complex topics.